Licking County’s rally comes up short

NEWARK, Ohio – The Licking County Settlers (10-14) tried to rally from a 3-0 deficit but lost by a run to the Galion Graders (12-13).

Galion scored all three of their runs in the top of the top of the second off starter Stevie Yuran. The home team finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI sac fly from the University of Memphis’ Nick Vaage. Licking County added a run in the bottom of the ninth but still came up short, falling 3-2.

The Settlers won’t return to the friendly confines of Don Edwards Park until July 20 when they host the Graders again.