Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on July 5, 2017 at 7:18 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Chicago1134373517
Toronto FC1035353118
New York City FC1053333421
Atlanta United FC973303927
Orlando City865292126
Columbus9101283032
New York782231723
Philadelphia674222420
Montreal556212626
New England585202728
D.C. United5113181431
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
FC Dallas837313018
Sporting Kansas City847312313
San Jose775262226
Portland775263229
Houston774253128
Seattle676242528
Los Angeles684222832
Vancouver673212125
Real Salt Lake6122202340
Colorado6111191927
Minnesota United5113182542

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday’s Games

New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 1

Friday’s Games

Orlando City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 4, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 1

Montreal 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Atlanta United FC 2, Columbus 0

Colorado 3, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, New England 0

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus 1, Minnesota United 0

Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 2

FC Dallas 4, D.C. United 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 6, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday, July 5

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

