Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Chicago 11 3 4 37 35 17 Toronto FC 10 3 5 35 31 18 New York City FC 10 5 3 33 34 21 Atlanta United FC 9 7 3 30 39 27 Orlando City 8 6 5 29 21 26 Columbus 9 10 1 28 30 32 New York 7 8 2 23 17 23 Philadelphia 6 7 4 22 24 20 Montreal 5 5 6 21 26 26 New England 5 8 5 20 27 28 D.C. United 5 11 3 18 14 31 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 8 3 7 31 30 18 Sporting Kansas City 8 4 7 31 23 13 San Jose 7 7 5 26 22 26 Portland 7 7 5 26 32 29 Houston 7 7 4 25 31 28 Seattle 6 7 6 24 25 28 Los Angeles 6 8 4 22 28 32 Vancouver 6 7 3 21 21 25 Real Salt Lake 6 12 2 20 23 40 Colorado 6 11 1 19 19 27 Minnesota United 5 11 3 18 25 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday’s Games

New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 1

Friday’s Games

Orlando City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 4, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 1

Montreal 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Atlanta United FC 2, Columbus 0

Colorado 3, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, New England 0

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus 1, Minnesota United 0

Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 2

FC Dallas 4, D.C. United 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 6, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday, July 5

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.