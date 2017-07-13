Man accused of posing as cop pleads not guilty to charges

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of handcuffing children while impersonating a police officer conducting a “scared straight” program has pleaded not guilty to charges including kidnapping.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2tMVLMZ ) reports 26-year-old Christopher Hendon pleaded not guilty this week in a Summit County court to charges that also include abduction, assault and endangering children. He also is charged with impersonating a police officer, criminal trespass and carrying a gun into the county juvenile detention center.

County sheriff’s detectives say they began investigating in April after learning Hendon tried to take handcuffed children into the juvenile detention center. Investigators say he also tried to bring children into the jail and courthouse and visited schools while armed and posing as a police officer.

Hendon’s attorney says Hendon was trying to help children.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com