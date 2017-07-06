Man acquitted in national park shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been acquitted after facing charges for being the driver in a shooting at a national park.

A federal jury found 27-year-old Raymond Moore III not guilty of aiding and abetting an attempted murder and the discharge of a firearm Monday.

Prosecutors say Moore drove 28-year-old DeZay Ely to Cuyahoga Valley National Park in July 2016, where Ely shot a woman three times and left her for dead. She survived the shooting after being found by a jogger.

Moore’s attorney says his client had no idea what Ely was planning. He says they are “elated” the jury made the right decision.

Ely pleaded guilty in May to several charges, including attempted murder. He could face up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August.