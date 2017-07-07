Man on motorcycle clotheslined by low-hanging wire

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a 63-year-old motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after being clotheslined by a low-hanging wire.

WEWS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sRKF7g ) the man was pulled off his bike in northeast Ohio’s Bath Township on Wednesday yet walked away with only minor injuries.

The man told a 911 operator he felt a “rope burn” on his neck.

Police say the afternoon sun and shadows might have made it difficult for him see the black cable line owned by a communications company. The road’s speed limit is 45 mph.

Bath Township Police Chief Mike McNeely says it’s amazing the man wasn’t seriously hurt.

McNeely says the line likely drooped down shortly before the man drove into it because there hadn’t been any previous reports about the line on the heavily traveled road.

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com