Man sentenced to life in prison in drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man found guilty in a drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old Ohio boy in 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison.

A jury found 24-year-old Donnell Lindsey guilty June 12 on charges that include murder and attempted murder in the Sept. 15, 2015 shooting that killed 3-year-old Major Howard and injured a woman.

The boy and the woman were sitting in a parked car in Cleveland when a car full of men drove by and fired at gang members gathered at a nearby vigil. Major was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Lindsey proclaimed his innocence at the sentencing hearing Wednesday, calling his case “hearsay.”

The judge sentenced Lindsey to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 37 years.