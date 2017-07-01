Man whose body found in burned car in Ohio identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in a burned car in a park in western Ohio.

The Springfield News-Sun (http://bit.ly/2u8vGHL ) reports that the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 50-year-old Gary Moore.

Moore’s body was found Thursday when emergency crews were called to a park in Springfield around 4 a.m. The body was found in the back seat after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Authorities say their investigation into the death is continuing.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com