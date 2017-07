A Pataskala man charged with security fraud is sentenced to prison on Monday. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 36-year-old Michael Mathew who had an office in Dresden plead guilty to 36 felonies including misrepresentation in the sale of a security, theft involving an elderly victim and publishing a false statement. Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill sentenced Mathew to 21.5 years in prison and was ordered to make restitution in the amount of just over 493-thousand dollars.