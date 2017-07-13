MCCF receives Re-accreditation from National Organization

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation received reorganization by a national organization.

MCCF is being re-accredited by meeting standards set forth by the National Standards for United States Community Foundations. CEO, Brian Wagner, explained the steps the foundation took to receive their accreditation.

“What we have done is taken our policies and our procedures and we have handed it over to that organizations to scrutinize, to look at, to make sure that we are being as transparent and as efficient as possible and they have looked that over and they have said yes, these policies are in line with the standards that we want to see out of community foundations across the United States.”

Wagner hopes the re-accreditation ensures that any donations will go towards benefiting Muskingum County to the fullest potential.

“We are an organization that is going to be operating in the best interest of the donors and our community so that any dollars that are entrusted to us, those individuals know that we are going to make the good full faith effort to get those dollars back out to the community to address concerns and issues in our community.”

Wagner said the foundation will apply for accreditation every year to ensure compliance with changing standards.