Mike Moustakas, Justin Turner elected to All-Star teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas have been elected to the All-Star Game in online voting for the final initial roster spots.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was second in the NL vote, leaving Cubs reliever Wade Davis as the sole representative of the World Series champions at Tuesday’s game in Miami. Davis did not join the Cubs until the offseason, after Chicago’s first World Series title since 1908.

The last World Series champion with one All-Star was in 2007, when Albert Pujols was the only player from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Turner received a record 20.8 million votes, topping Freddie Freeman’s 19.7 million in 2013, the commissioner’s office said Thursday. Moustakas, who also won the final spot vote in 2015, received 15.6 million ballots.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon was third, followed by Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds and Miami first baseman Justin Bour, who will compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts was second in the AL vote, followed by the Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus and Tampa Bay first baseman Logan Morrison.

Additional All-Stars will be picked for injured players.

