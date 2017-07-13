Mize shoots 64 for lead in Senior Players Championship

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Larry Mize birdied half the holes and shot an 8-under 64 Thursday for a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Senior Players Championship.

Seeking his second win on the PGA Tour Champions, the 58-year-old Mize was 5 under after the front nine. He made his only bogey on the par-4 10th hole but rebounded with birdies on 14, 15 and 16.

Three-time defending champion Bernhard Langer, Corey Pavin and Steve Flesch were one shot back. Langer enjoyed a bogey-free round on the 7,196-yard Caves Valley Golf Course.

Langer played in a threesome with Brandt Jobe, who was 8 under before pushing a 7-iron off the tee and into the water on No. 17. That led to a double bogey, and he bogeyed 18 to shoot 66.