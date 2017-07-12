Momma Gail’s Cookies are available at the farmer’s market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The farmer’s market on Wednesday has multiple food options, and the focus is about having fresh food.

Momma Gail’s Cookies is now at the farmers market. Baker Gail Wyatt is a stay at home mom who realized her cookies stood out. Her focus is making sure the cookies that you get from her are fresh.

“For one thing my back goods are baked fresh everyday,” said Wyatt. “If you touch one of raisin filled cookies you’ll see it’s still warm out of the oven. My cookies are special; I always say when you’ve had the rest come try the best.”

Her cookies being baked each day goes together perfectly with what the farmers market wants to have available for purchase.

“Most of the product that they bring in, has been picked early because it’s going to ripen while it’s in shipment,” said Market Manager Betty Tolliver. “It gets shipped in then it goes to the distribution center, then to the warehouse, then the grocery store, and then out front to sell. So you’re talking 5-6 days with the turn around hopefully most of this group it came from their garden earlier this morning.”

For more information about Momma Gail’s Cookies, you can go to their Facebook page.