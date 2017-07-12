Music meets summer camp at CASS-MIND Academy

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The CASS-MIND Academy is ‘keeping it moving’ with their summer camp.

The ‘Keep it Moving’ summer program aims to reach children with autism through creativity. A method that academy director, Dr. Cassandra McDonald, said is done with a focus on business, art, and Wednesday’s theme of music.

“So we want to keep it moving in that we’re exposing our students to different avenues of future for their entity in what they’re going to do as people,” said McDonald.

Members of the Philo High School and Tri-Valley High School marching bands joined the summer campers to share music education.

“Students on students volunteering their time during summer, I just thought it was absolutely fabulous,” said McDonald.

The band members performed for the campers and even gave in-depth explanations of what role each instrument plays in the band. They even included demonstrations of how each individual instrument works and the history behind its origin.

“It’s important for my students to come and play for others just to share our love of music and share our gifts with everyone else,” said Kari Scott, assistant band director at Philo High School.

The band students volunteered their time to perform at the camp as a way to give back to the community.

For fall camps or more information on the CASS-MIND Academy, contact Dr. Cassandra McDonald at (888) 204-4277.