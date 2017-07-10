A new officer has been sworn into Zanesville Police Department

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Cody Dent was sworn in as a Zanesville police officer on Monday July 10th.

Dent’s badge was put on by his mother after he was sworn in by Fred Buck. Dent said he has been working for years to get to this point.

“Somewhere along the line in college after I graduated high school, I felt the desire to really help out,” said Dent. “I felt that this would be a good fit for me and so far I seem to love every aspect of it.”

Former Lieutenant William Shaw has served the city for almost thirty years and was also sworn in today in a reduced role as an auxiliary police officer. Lieutenant Shaw said he told Dent that he is coming into a great profession.

“So to speak, I am stepping out the door and he’s coming in,” said Shaw. “I told him I had a very exciting and interesting career and I wish the same for him too.”

Dent has already gone though almost a year and a half of training, testing, and interviews. He will be going through more training now that he is sworn in.