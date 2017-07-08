New Wright State president aims to move past budget woes

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University’s new president says the financially troubled school needs to move forward and not dwell on past mistakes.

Cheryl Schrader addressed the campus for the first time Thursday before a packed Student Union.

Wright State trustees recently approved nearly $31 million in budget cuts to address $120 million in overspending during the past five years.

Schrader said the school is at a critical point. She said school officials will be evaluating the value of academic programs and other services.

Schrader is Wright State’s first female president. She previously served as chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology.