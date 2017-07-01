New Wright State University president begins term

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University’s new president begins her tenure this weekend with the challenge of financially realigning the college in southwestern Ohio.

Cheryl Schrader officially starts her term as Wright State president Saturday.

Schrader is Wright State’s first female president and previously served as chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Schrader inherits a school plagued by financial troubles. Wright State trustees recently approved nearly $31 million in cuts to address $120 million in overspending over the past five years.

Talks concerning layoffs and cuts to athletic programs are continuing.

University officials hope Schrader can strengthen school reserves. She was applauded for raising enrollment, increasing revenue and managing a difficult budget in her previous role.

Schrader says she wants to move Wright State into the national spotlight.