NEWARK, Ohio – The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the theft of equipment from a construction site in Newark.

Newark Police report on May 16, suspects stole a torch cart from a construction site at Hudson Ave. near the Ohio 16 ramp to Mt. Vernon Rd.

Anyone with information on this crime, is asked to call the Licking County Crime stoppers at 740-349-6888.