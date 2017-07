LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering and theft at a home in Newark.

Newark Police report between May 26-30, suspect(s) broke into a home in the 900 block of Shaw Dr., and stole a central air conditioning unit and copper pipes.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888 or 1-888-488-9058.