Newark police search for shooting suspect

NEWARK, Ohio – The Newark Police Department is actively searching for a suspect in a July 7 shooting.

On Friday, July 7, Newark officers were dispatched to Poplar Ave. on a reported shooting.

After arriving, they located the victim as Lane Gibson of Newark. He was shot multiple times and transported to OSU Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old, Sim’el Omar Wallace Akins, of Columbus. He is still at large.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or the whereabouts of Akins, please call the Newark Police Department.

He is considered armed and dangerous.