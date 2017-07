NEWARK, Ohio – The Licking County Crime Stoppers is actively searching for a Newark woman.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Dianna Rinehart.

Rinehart is wanted for parole violation.

Please call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888 or 1-888-488-9058, with any information on her whereabouts.