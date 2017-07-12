Newton Township to host first ever Community Days kickoff concert

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – One local town is gearing up for a concert to remember.

Newton Township will be hosting their first ever Community Days kickoff concert on Saturday, July 15 at 6 pm. The concert, which is open to those age 18 and older, is set to take place at the Newton Fire Department and will feature a spaghetti dinner.

“Five years ago the Community Days committee was disbanded so we just recently started this new organization,” said Dora Maxwell, president of the Community Days committee. “Our kickoff concert will take place on Saturday and the money will go toward helping kids in the Fall.”

This year’s concert will feature the up-and-coming county music group 23 Southbound. The Columbus natives have headlined for numerous Grammy award winning bands and are greatly anticipated for this year’s concert.

“We’re very excited to introduce our community to 23 Southbound because they haven’t performed here before,” said Maxwell. “They’ve opened for Tracy Lawrence, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and they’ve recently performed at Buckeye Country Superfest so we’re really looking forward to having them.”

If you would like to purchase tickets for the concert or have any questions, feel free to contact Dora Maxwell at (740) 683-7871.