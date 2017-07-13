Northwest Ohio bracing for near-record flooding

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Major flooding is being predicted over the coming days in northwestern Ohio where residents in Findlay are piling up sandbags.

The National Weather Service expects near-record flooding in the city by Friday morning. Many city streets already are closed because of high water.

The forecast for flooding along the Blanchard River jumped after 3 more inches of rain fell overnight on Thursday.

Findlay officials in the city roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Toledo say many streets are hazardous.

The city has had five major floods over the past 10 years that have caused millions of dollars in damage.