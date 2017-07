CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot a pit bill in Cleveland after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.

Police say the dog attacked the 32-year-old woman and the girl Tuesday night on the city’s west side before the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Sheriff’s deputy shot it.

The girl is reported in critical condition in MetroHealth Medical Center.