Ohio governor OKs consolidating Lake Erie algae efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor has signed off on legislation that will consolidate oversight of the work being done to reduce the phosphorous that’s feeding harmful algae in Lake Erie.

The proposal from Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) administration was signed into law Friday. It will put the Ohio Lake Erie Commission in charge of efforts to reach the state’s goal of a 40 percent reduction of phosphorus entering western Lake Erie within the next 10 years.

The head of the state Environmental Protection Agency says the commission will be responsible for ensuring that money for algae-reduction efforts is well spent and research doesn’t overlap.

The new law also paves the way in finding new uses for tons of sediment dredged from shipping channels along the lake.