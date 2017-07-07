Ohio man gets prison for not removing asbestos from building

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say operated an illegal dump and failed to remove asbestos before demolishing an old factory has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison and ordered to pay almost $8 million in restitution.

A U.S. District Judge in Cleveland on Friday sentenced 53-year-old Christopher Gattarello to 57 months in prison for Clean Air Act violations and an unrelated fraud against a Louisiana company.

Prosecutors say the Cleveland man filled a closed factory on the city’s east side with trash collected by his garbage hauling businesses in 2011 and 2012. They say he then piled up asbestos-tainted rubble in a residential neighborhood while demolishing the building.

The restitution includes $5.9 million to Cleveland for site cleanup.

Gattarello’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.