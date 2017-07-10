Ohio orders pipeline to builder to clean up after its spills

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s environmental agency is ordering a company building a natural gas pipeline across Ohio to come up with a plan to clean up its spills from drilling and get rid of diesel-soaked mud.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency also wants the state to pursue a proposed fine of $900,000 against Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners.

The company’s $4.2 billion Rover Pipeline project is being built to carry gas from Appalachian shale fields to other states.

The head of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that Energy Transfer officials are refusing to negotiate over the cleanup from several spills in the spring. One spill heavily damaged a wetland in northeastern Ohio.

The company said Monday that it’s trying to comply with the state EPA’s directives while also working with federal regulators.