Ohio patrol: 17 traffic deaths over holiday reporting period

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 17 people died in traffic crashes during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period.

The patrol says impaired driving was a factor in five of the crashes that occurred in the period that began June 30 and continued through July 4.

Troopers say they made 908 arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence and 624 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 807 crashes and made more than 43,000 traffic contacts. Some of those contacts included assisting more than 5,000 motorists.

The patrol says there were 12 fatal crashes that killed 13 people over the same reporting period in 2016. That number included seven crashes involving impaired driving.