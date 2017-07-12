Ohio police shoot bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police shot a bank robbery suspect and took him into custody after he held three people hostage at a Taco Bell.

Police say the 18-year-old was armed with a gun and wore a vest imitating an explosive device when he robbed a PNC Bank in Columbus Tuesday.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the suspect tossed money toward a group of sixth- to eighth-grade boys at summer camp as he ran from the bank.

Columbus Police converged on the suspect at an apartment complex. Police say an officer fired shots at the suspect as he stood on the second floor balcony.

Police say the suspect ran to a Taco Bell after being struck in the abdomen, briefly holding employees hostage. He surrendered and is currently hospitalized in unknown condition.