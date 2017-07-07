Ohio teen driver charged in crash that killed teen passenger

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the teenage driver of car that crashed and killed a 16-year-old passenger has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

The complaint filed in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Juvenile Court says the 16-year-old driver caused the death of Kailee Mayher, of Strongsville, and recklessly caused harm to other passengers. Court records show the driver also was charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Authorities say the car carrying six teenage girls left the road and crashed into a tree outside of Cleveland on the night of June 7.

Strongsville police say three passengers were hospitalized. The driver and another 16-year-old passenger weren’t injured.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.