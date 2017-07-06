Ohio teen girl killed after being struck by stray bullet

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Two 18-year-old men are in custody after a 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sitting inside her southwest Ohio home.

The slain teen has been identified as Mackenna Kronenberger. Police say the Dayton girl was killed Wednesday when two feuding groups exchanged gunfire outside her home.

A Dayton police lieutenant told the Dayton Daily News that the two men in custody are longtime friends, according to social media accounts, but sided with rival groups during the feud. Lt. Gregg Gaby called Mackenna an “innocent bystander.”

Police say one of the men is expected to be charged with murder and the other with tampering with evidence and having a weapon while on probation.

Mackenna would have been a sophomore at Carroll High School in Dayton.