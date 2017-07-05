Ohio’s GOP senator says health care bill needs more changes

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican senator says he remains concerned about future access to Medicaid for low-income Ohioans, and particularly those receiving help for drug addiction treatment.

Sen. Rob Portman visited a drug recovery center in suburban Cincinnati on Wednesday and said afterward more changes than those proposed in recent days are needed to win his support. The second-term senator and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican from neighboring West Virginia, issued a joint statement last week against the proposed legislation’s cuts to Medicaid.

Portman says he wants a plan that will improve the health care system while fighting the opioid epidemic that has hit Ohio particularly hard.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) bucked fellow Republicans by expanding Medicaid under the Obama health care law. He has been critical of the Senate approach.