Oilers D Andrew Ference retires after 16-year career

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Veteran defenseman Andrew Ference, who won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011, has announced his retirement from the NHL after 16 seasons.

The 38-year-old made his announcement Thursday after spending the past four seasons with Edmonton, where he served as the Oilers’ captain from 2013-15.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Ference totaled 43 goals, 182 assists and 753 penalty minutes in 907 career games with Pittsburgh, Calgary, Boston and Edmonton. He also had eight goals, 30 assists and 122 penalty minutes in 120 playoff games, including four goals and six assists in 25 games during the Bruins’ championship run.

Ference was selected by the Penguins in the eighth round, 208th overall, of the 1997 NHL draft.

“As I graduate from my time of playing in the NHL, I realize I have the problem of being unable to properly thank the hundreds of people who have helped me achieve my goal of playing in the best league in the world,” Ference said in a statement released by the Oilers. “No one gets here on their own, especially average sized guys with average skills. If you think you deserve a thank you from me, you probably do … Thanks!”

Ference also represented Canada at the 1999 world junior hockey championship.