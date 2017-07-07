Pedroia, Bradley Jr., Ramirez homer, Red Sox beat Rays 8-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez all homered, Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Friday night.

Pedroia hit a two-run shot during a four-run third, and Bradley Jr. had a fourth-inning solo drive off Jake Odorizzi (5-4) as Boston took a 5-0 lead.

Ramirez scored his 1,000th run on his ninth-inning solo homer.

Pomeranz (9-4) limited Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings despite allowing six hits and five walks.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Rays, who beat Chris Sale and the AL East-leading Red Sox 4-1 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The Rays, third in the division, trail Boston by 5 1/2 games.