Zanesville, Ohio- Friday means it’s another weekly addition of pet of the week.

This week’s cat name is Kamera and she has a different story than the cats you have seen previously on pet of the week.

“She came into the shelter injured,” said Executive director Jody Murray. “Her left front leg was injured. Our shelter vet did orthopedic surgery initially. Unfortunately, it wasn’t successful due to the nature of the injury. The pins would not hold so she had to have her leg amputated.”

This friendly and cuddly three legged cat is up to date on all surgeries and shots but, unlike other animals that you can adopt she has no adoption fee.

“We’re doing something different with her,” said Murray. Our normal cat adoption fee is $70, but since she is such a special cat we’re going to open her up to folks and it’s just going to be by donation. Whatever someone comes and feels in their heart that they want to donate to the shelter, we are manly concerned in finding her a good home.”

Kamera must be an indoor cat due to her only have three legs but, but she has no problem walking or cuddling.