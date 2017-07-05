Police investigate suspected drowning at Lake Erie

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Officials have opened an investigation after the body of a missing swimmer was recovered in Lake Erie.

A spokesman with the Coast Guard says 20-year-old Christopher Recznik was last seen swimming with his friends Tuesday about 60 yards (55 meters) from shore.

Police say they believe Recznik was overcome by waves, which were 2 to 3 feet (0.60 to 1 meter) high at the time.

Investigators say two people tried to reach Recznik, but they were unable to. Lorain Police Capt. Roger Watkins says the county dive team found the man’s body around 8:40 p.m.

Police say they are treating Recznik’s death as a drowning, but it is still under investigation.