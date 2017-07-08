Power Outage Restoration Times Announced

American Electric Power says nearly 14,000 customers are without service after Friday’s thunderstorms rolled through Ohio. Here in our area nearly 7000 customers are in the dark on Saturday morning. A-E-P released its estimated restoration times for customers who lost services:

Muskingum County — July 9th 12:00 p.m.

Licking County– July 9th 10:00 p.m.

Morgan County– July 9th 12:00 p.m.

Perry County — July — 9th 11:00 p.m.

Athens Area

Athens – July 9, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Crooksville – July 9, 2017 at 11 p.m.

Lancaster – July 9, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Marietta – July 9, 2017 at 6 p.m.

McConnelsville – July 9, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Pomeroy – July 8, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Columbus Area

All Columbus Metro Areas – July 8, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.

Newark Area

Belmont – July 8, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Mt. Vernon – July 8, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Newark – July 9, 2017 at 10 p.m.

Zanesville – July 9, 2017 at 12 p.m.

For those areas not listed the normal reporting and restoration process is in place. Customers can receive their restoration time through the outage alert system.

“Our line crews and distribution team are dedicated men and women who want nothing more than to get your power back on,” said Selwyn Dias, vice president of distribution operations. “They’ll work through the night and in tough circumstances to restore your power. We know that it’s inconvenient to be without power and want all of our customers to know that we are doing everything we can to get things back to normal as quickly and safely as possible.”

AEP Ohio crews will work to restore power first to critical services – hospitals, and police and fire stations, for example – and then move to residential customers. Crews are dispatched to areas experiencing the largest outages, restoring the most customers possible at a time.

Customers may sign up to receive text message or email alerts about the power at their address by visiting www.aepohio.com/alerts .

AEP Ohio is based in Gahanna, Ohio, and is a unit of American Electric Power. AEP Ohio provides electricity to nearly 1.5 million customers. News and information about AEP Ohio can be found at AEPOhio.com .

American Electric Power is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also operates 224,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP’s utility units operate as AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.