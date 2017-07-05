Prescription prices, victims’ rights on tap for Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prescription drug prices and crime victims’ rights are the subjects of two statewide ballot issues positioned to reach Ohio voters this fall.

A third measure overhauling the state’s congressional map-making process will wait for 2018.

All three measures had until Wednesday to submit enough valid signatures to make Nov. 7 statewide ballots.

The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act has qualified. The citizen-initiated statute seeks to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts.

Signatures for a second proposed constitutional amendment are in the process of being reviewed. It would give crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused, in a proposal dubbed Marsy’s Law for Ohio.

Congressional redistricting petitions aren’t yet submitted.