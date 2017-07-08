Professional bull riding comes to Guernsey County

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio – Pro bull riding made its debut in Guernsey County over this weekend.

Saturday, 30 riders from nine different state and one Canadian province competed for cash prizes and bragging rights. Brandon Davis has been riding bulls since he was 12-years-old and said bull riding is a lot like most every sport.

“A good bull rider has to train his mind and be physical. It’s no different than another athlete. It’s 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical,” Davis said.

Each rider has to keep one hand in the air and away from the bull. All those brave enough to get on the bull are trying to hang on for eight seconds. They are then jumped by how well they did.

Davis, a Arkansas, native, got hooked on the sport when he was young.

I was about eight-years-old when I first watched it on TV. My dad’s buddies all rode bulls. I told my mom I wanted to do that and she said ‘we’re going to hold off a little while.’ First time she let me on I was just 12-years-old,” Davis said.

Davis said that pro bull riding will defiantly be back at the Guernsey County Fair Grounds next summer.