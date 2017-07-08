Pup Cup 5K and 1.5 pooch-walk.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Muskingum County Canine Advocates raised money Saturday morning by putting on the Pup Cup 5K and 1.5-mile pooch-walk.

The two races are expected to raise over $5,000. All of the proceeds will go towards building a new dog pound for the homeless dogs in the Dresden area.

“We’re with the MCCA and our volunteer group has raised approximately $50,000 in the last year and a half by doing various events,” said volunteer coordinator Juliet Bay. “The Pup Cup and Pooch Walk being one of those events.”

Winner Caden Sauerbrey wanted to participate in the run so that he was able to be part of something that helped raise money for dogs that are right in his backyard.

“It’s great, when I walked in, I was like this is the best 5 k I’ve ever run because there’s dogs, dogs are cool,” said Sauerbrey.

The adoption center is looking for volunteers. For future events and for a full list of participants and results from the Pup Cup 5K go to www.muskingummultisports.com.