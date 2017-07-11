Red Cross shares disaster tips for severe weather

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Heavy rainstorms left many without power, and as more storms are on the way, the threat continues.

The American Red Cross of Southeast Ohio shared some advice to make sure the region is prepared in case of a power outage or emergency situation.

“You should always be prepared for any kind of weather emergency,” said Marlene Henderson, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeast Ohio. “You know whether it’s a thunderstorm in the summer or a winter storm. Pack a to-go bag and put things in it [that] you can use.”

She suggested putting together an emergency preparedness kit, that includes bottled water, non-perishable food items, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, and first-aid kit.

But, Henderson said that one small item could be the most important.

“You’re only going to be able to yell for so long, but you can always blow a whistle,” said Henderson. “If you’re trapped in your car, you can roll the window down a little bit and blow that whistle as long and as loud as what you possibly can to get attention.”

Henderson said the whistle is a small, inexpensive item that could help draw attention to an area if you cannot be found in an emergency situation. She used a familiar, classic reference as proof.

“I always say think of what saved Rose’s life in the Titanic; it was the whistle at the very end,” said Henderson.

In the event of a power outage, the Red Cross suggests to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible, as it will keep foods from perishing and cold for about four hours.

Henderson said to always be aware of thunderstorm warnings and track how the severe weather can affect your area.

The Red Cross also offers a mobile app for quick access information in emergency situations. It can be found for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.