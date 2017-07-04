Zanesville, Ohio- The Red White and Run 5K race took place this morning outside the Muskingum Recreation Center.

There were over 180 participants in the race. The fastest time was high school student Caden Sauerbrey with a time of 16:44.

“I’m a patriot, I love having and living in a country that I can do whatever I want to do,” said Sauerbrey. “I don’t have to people what I do. I run everywhere all the time and it’s great that I can go anywhere and live my dreams.”

The money raised will stay to help aid the recreation center and future events.

“It’s for the future growth and development of Muskingum Recreation Center,” said Muskingum Recreation Center Events Manager Becky Weir. “Also to support kids in the community that might need swim lessons that can’t afford it or they are just over the age of 12 and want to workout and need a place to workout.”

The next Muskingum race is just a few days away. The pup cup in Saturday July 8th.