The City of Zanesville Street Division announced Friday it will be doing road repair on Maple Avenue and Pine Street next week, weather permitting.

Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 11 and run through Friday, July 14.

Sign boards will be used on Maple Ave to advise motorists of restricted lanes.

Flaggers will be used on Pine Street to help with traffic.

Signs will be posted for both areas. Please use caution in these areas.