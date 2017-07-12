Roldan makes US debut against Martinique among 8 changes

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Midfielder Cristian Roldan was set to make his U.S. debut against Martinique in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday night and defender Justin Morrow his first international appearance in 4½ years as coach Bruce Arena made eight changes from the lineup that opened with a disappointing tie against Panama last week.

Roldan, 22, is in his third season with Seattle. Morrow, 29, plays for Toronto and made his only previous appearance in an exhibition against Canada in January 2013.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, defender Omar Gonzalez and midfielder Kellyn Acosta were the only holdovers.

Eric Lichaj was at right back, Gonzalez and Matt Hedges in central defense and Morrow at left back. Roldan and Acosta were joined in the midfield of the 4-4-2 formation by Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes. Jordan Morris and Juan Agudelo headed the attack.