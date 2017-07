LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney has left Manchester United to rejoin Everton after 13 years at Old Trafford.

Everton says Rooney signed a two-year contract.

Rooney moved from Everton to United for 27 million pounds in 2004 and went on to become United’s all-time top scorer. He is also England’s record scorer.

The 31-year-old Rooney lost his place in United’s team last season in Jose Mourinho’s first year in charge.