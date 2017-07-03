Sagan wins Tour de France Stage 3

LONGWY, France (AP) — Peter Sagan has sprinted to his eighth career Tour de France stage victory, and Geraint Thomas preserved the overall race lead.

On the final short, sharp climb to the Stage 3 finish in Longwy, Sagan was cruising until one of his feet slipped from its pedal. But the Slovak rider for the Bora-Hansgrohe team quickly recovered and held off Michael Matthews and Dan Martin to the line.

Australian Richie Porte, a contender for overall victory, showed he’s in strong form by powering away from the pack in the final climb up the Nuns’ Hill in the former steel town. But Sagan was watching closely and reeled him in.