Second day of Stars and Stripes On the River

Zanesville, Ohio- Today is the second of the Stars and Stripes On the River.

People came out to enjoy numerous events and activities Jaycess Vice President Andrew McGee said this is one of our biggest events for stuff to do that the community can be a part of.

“Thing everyone can come together for,” said McGee. “There’s not a whole lot of things that you can get this many people in the Zanesville area to come together and enjoy it. There’s something for everybody. We have stuff for adults, there is food, and there are all the rides for kids over there. “

The color guard hoisted the flag at noon and Army Veteran Fredrick Davis Jr. seeing the flag being raised and respected, is what this holiday is about.

“It’ just honorable to me,” said Davis. “To see people appreciate our country and what we’ve done and what we’ve sacrificed. Honorable, it really is honorable to me.”

Tonight is the night for fireworks. They are set to go off at 9:45 from the Y-Bridge.