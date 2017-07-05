Sen. Sherrod Brown stops by Zanesville, talks opioid epidemic

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Amidst the height of an epidemic that is sweeping the nation, but affecting the state of Ohio the worst, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) stopped in Zanesville to discuss the issue.

Brown hosted a roundtable discussion at Muskingum Behavioral Health where top community members were able to weigh in on how southeast Ohio is impacted by the overdose problem.

“We know that opioid addiction is probably greater in communities like this than in cities mostly, in bigger cities, and for us to ignore that fact and just say ‘that’s too bad’ is not what we as a country stand for,” said Brown.

Over 220,000 Ohioans battling addiction are at risk of losing their healthcare coverage, which Brown said is an asset that plays a key factor in combating the opioid epidemic.

“Having a place to go for treatment, having insurance, having prevention education, medication assisted therapy, counseling, all that comes with having insurance is so important,” said Brown.

Testimonials were shared from recovering addicts, as well as from parents of those who have struggled with addiction.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz, Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury and Zanesville Fire Chief Eric Waltemire represented local law enforcement. Zanesville Mayor Jeff Tilton, Muskingum Behavioral Health Director Steve Carrel and representatives from Governor Kasich’s Office, Muskingum County ADAMH, Genesis Healthcare System, Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department and the Muskingum County Commissioners also all participated in the discussion.