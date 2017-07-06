Settlers fall in extra innings

NEWARK, Ohio – The Licking County Settlers have found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in four straight games now.

The Settlers fell Thursday at home to the Grand Lake Mariners 4-3. Licking County got a strong performance from starter Craig Prince. The former Licking Valley Panther went six innings, striking out five and giving up just two runs. However, the Mariners scored in the eighth to tie the game up. They then took the lead in the tenth to win.

The Settlers and Mariners play again Friday at Don Edwards Park.