Shawger Named West Muskingum Superintendent

The West Muskingum School Board of Education has hired a new Superintendent. During a special meeting this week the board voted unanimously to hire Chad Shawger as its new superintendent. He was selected from a field of 25 applicants. Board president Dan Ankrum says they reviewed applications, supporting documentation and conducted extensive interviews as well as background and reference checks with the help of Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Superintendent David Branch. Shawger will begin his new position with a three year contract effective August 1st, 2017. He is currently the principal at Tri-Valley High School.