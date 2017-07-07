Sheriff: Inmate falls from 3rd-floor window at jail in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate fell from a third-floor window at a southwestern Ohio jail apparently after breaking the cell window and climbing through it.

A release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a city employee reported an inmate lying on the sidewalk outside of the jail in Xenia (ZEEN’-yuh) around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The inmate was later identified as 38-year-old Bryan Goney. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple fractures.

The sheriff’s release says a jury found Goney guilty in April on charges including robbery and kidnapping. Authorities say Goney was in jail awaiting final sentencing when he fell.

Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating to determine if Goney should face additional charges.

A message seeking comment was left at the office of Goney’s attorney.